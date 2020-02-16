Parel rallies to win Chubb Classic on Champions Tour

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Scott Parel won with another comeback on the PGA Tour Champions. Parel was three shots behind going into the final round of the Chubb Classic when he shot an 8-under 63.

That allowed him to overtake Bernhard Langer and hold off Bob Estes for a two-shot victory. It's the third career victory for Parel on the 50-and-older circuit, and all three have required him to come from behind.

Parel goes over $5 million in career earnings with his third victory. Estes finished two shots behind, while Langer played the final 11 holes in 1 over and tied for third.