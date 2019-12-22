Panthers struggles continue in blowout loss at Indianapolis

An already lost season just got even worse for the Carolina Panthers. And the problems go well beyond their 38-6 blowout loss at Indianapolis. Rookie quarterback Will Grier threw three interceptions in his starting debut and struggled to keep the Panthers on the field. Receiver DJ Moore did not return after entering the concussion protocol.

The punt coverage unit gave up two touchdowns and a third long return that led to another touchdown. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler even got ejected after losing his cool and throwing a punch. It was not at all what interim coach Perry Fewell expected to see.