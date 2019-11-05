Panthers place quarterback Cam Newton on IR

UNDATED -- The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season. Newton played in two games this season, completing 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards. He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Newton's health was in question entering training camp. The quarterback was using a new throwing motion after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. Newton suffered an ankle sprain in the third week of the preseason. In week two against the Buccaneers, Newton announced he had suffered a Lisfranc fracture, which ultimately ended his season.

Head coach Ron Rivera has stated that Newton had done everything the team had asked of him while trying to rehab from his injury, but never established a timetable for the 9th year signal caller's return. Kyle Allen will start this week against the Green Bay Packers and likely the rest of the season.

In six starts, Allen has completed 116-of-191 passes for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.