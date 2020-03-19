Panthers owner donates $1M to Carolinas fund

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Charlotte, NC--Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Bank of America announced Thursday they’re each donating $1 million to the Covid-19 Response Fund, a community-wide effort in the Carolinas to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has collected more than $7.8 million in donations in just four days.

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the fund March 16 to support a range of nonprofit organizations assisting members of the community, particularly those most vulnerable. Donations have come from various sectors: corporations, local governments, individual philanthropists and foundations.

Foundation For The Carolinas president and CEP Michael Marsicano says that Tepper “has emerged as one of our most influential leaders and a champion in the philanthropic field” and that “this generous gift is an expression of his heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our citizens. Now is the time for us all to come together to help one another.”