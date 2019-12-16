Panthers considering starting rookie QB Grier against Colts.

Monday, Feb. 16, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said he's considering making a change at quarterback this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fewell said he'll decide Wednesday on whether to start rookie Will Grier or stick with the struggling Kyle Allen. Allen had three interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday resulting in Carolina's sixth straight loss.

He has thrown 15 picks this season and turned it over seven times on fumbles. His 22 turnovers in 12 starts are more than Cam Newton has had in any of his nine seasons in Carolina.