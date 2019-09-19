Panthers continue to play the waiting game on Cam Newton

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn't ready to name Kyle Allen his starting quarterback for Carolina's game at Arizona.

Nor is he particularly eager to talk about Cam Newton's foot injury.

Rivera said he would know more about the QB situation on Friday before walking out of his news conference after about two minutes. The coach grew tired of questions about Newton, who sat out his third straight day of practice Thursday.

The ninth-year coach answered four questions about Newton before telling reporters he was done talking about the QB and preferred to talk about the Cardinals instead. When pressed on Newton again, Rivera calmly replied "I'm not going to do this anymore. I told you I won't know anymore until tomorrow. ... Golly," and then walked to exit.

Allen has taken the first-team reps at quarterback this week in practice for the Panthers (0-2).

