CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Eli Apple.

The move gives the Panthers the experienced cornerback they coveted after James Bradberry signed as a free agent with the Giants. Apple has started 48 games during four seasons in the NFL and has 233 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles but has never lived up to the hype of being the 10th overall selection in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.