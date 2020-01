Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Charlotte, NC--Panthers coach Matt Rhule has filled out the remainder of his coaching staff, adding a mix of coaches with NFL and college backgrounds.

Among those hired includes Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon as running backs coach and Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach. On defense Al Holcomb returns to Carolina and will be the defensive run game coordinator, while Jason Simmons will be the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.