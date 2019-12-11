Panthers QB Newton resting after surgery on injured foot

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Panthers interim coach says quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.

Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success. The coach says there is not timetable for Newton's return. Newton played only two regular season games this year after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn't played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.

The Panthers can save $19 million under next year's NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.