Panthers: Newton can seek trade; QB says didn't request it

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are moving on from Cam Newton. The team says it has given Newton permission to seek a trade. The quarterback responded on responded saying he never requested one.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said via Twitter that the team is working with Newton and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward. Hurney added that Newton “will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.” Newton responded on Twitter by telling the Panthers to ”stop the word play" and that the team is trying to manipulate the narrative and act like he wanted a trade.