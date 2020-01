Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Charlotte, NC--Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement on the team’s website.

Kuechly said he felt it was time to “move on.” Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first- team All-Pro five times. He suffered three concussions during his career, which may have contributed to his decision.