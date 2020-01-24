Palmer with 62 takes 2-shot lead at Torrey Pines

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

San Diego, CA--Tiger Woods started his round with a four-putt double bogey. Phil Mickelson and defending champion Justin Rose missed the cut. It wasn't all bad at Torrey Pines, certainly not for Ryan Palmer. He made 11 birdies and had a shot at the course record until a bogey on his last hole for a 62 on the North Course.

That gave Palmer a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker going into the weekend of the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods had to settle for a 71 and was six shots behind.