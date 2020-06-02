Pair Of Bulldogs Named Freshman All-Americans

ATHENS, GA.----- University of Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon and Will Childers have been named Freshman All-America relief pitchers by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday.

A 6-6, 207-pound native of Alpharetta, Ga., Cannon did not allow a run this past season, tossing 11.1 innings over a span of five relief appearances. He posted a 3-0 record and 0.00 Earned Run Average (ERA). He registered 12 strikeouts and just two walks while holding opponents to a .111 batting average. Cannon’s victories came at Kennesaw State, over Santa Clara in Athens and clinched a sweep of No. 17 Georgia Tech at Coolray Field. It what turned out to be his final outing of the season, Cannon was brilliant in shutting down the Yellow Jackets, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, both career highs.

A 6-4, 213-pound native of Evans, Ga., Childers went 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in five appearances including one start. In 11.1 innings, he struck out 13 and limited opponents to a .190 batting average. Childers collected a win in his debut, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to complete a sweep of Richmond. He made his first career start against Santa Clara, and while he did not factor in the decision, he struck out a career-high five over 3.1 innings. He was part of a combined shutout of UMASS that resulted in a series sweep.

Cannon and Childers helped the Bulldogs go 14-4 and finish ranked as high as No. 2 in the national top 25 polls. Georgia’s 2020 baseball season was limited to just 18 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled all spring sports and championships by the middle of March.

In Georgia history, Cannon and Childers become the 29th and 30th Bulldogs to earn Freshman All-America honors. They are the first Bulldog pair in a season since 2018 when catcher Mason Meadows and pitcher/outfielder C.J. Smith were recognized by D1Baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.