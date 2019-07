Monday, July 22, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Paine College has named Alfred Beard II as their interim basketball coach for the upcoming season.

Beard, is a former Lion player and will take over for Darryl Stinson, who left early in the summer to take another job.

Paine is coming off a nine win season in which they got hot late in the year and made it to the SIAC conference tournament semifinals.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved