Paine men selected last, women 5th, in preseason SIAC basketball poll

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Just about a month away til the start of the college hoops season and lots of preseason polls coming out.

In the SIAC, the Paine men are picked to finish last in the east. They are coming off a nine win season and will have a new coach in Alfred Beard. They had a senior dominated roster so we'll be seeing a lot of new faces in the lineup for the Lions.

On the women's side, the lady Lions are picked 5th in the east. Unlike the men, they had just a single senior a year ago as they hope to vastly improve on a three win season.

