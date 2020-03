Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Rock Hill, SC--Paine College upset Tuskegee 78-73 in the SIAC Tournament opener for both teams.

Marckel McCollum led a balanced scoring attack for the Lions as he tallied 17 points as three others tallied double figures.

The lead changed 15 times on the night as the Lions will now play in the 2nd round on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved