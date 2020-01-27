Paine College drop both games at Savannah State

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Savannah, GA--It was a rough night on the road for both Paine College basketball teams as Savannah State took both the men and women's games on Monday night.

For the Lions men, they trailed by just six points at the half, but proceeded to get outscored 42-24 in the final 20 minutes as the Tigers pick up the win.

Paine falls to 2-8 in conference play, just 2-13 overall.

The women's game didn't go much better for the Lions as they lose 81-61. The Lady Lions are 5-5 in the SIAC and 6-11 overall.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved