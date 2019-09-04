Paine College adds mens' volleyball after receiving national grant

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

Augusta, Ga--An addition to the sports lineup at Paine College is coming next year. Men's volleyball will be added. This is all thanks to a large grant from the First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball.

Several SIAC schools are receiving $150,000 over a three year period to start a men's team as a half dozen schools in the conferences have been awarded the money. Schools had to come up with a plan to sustain the sport beyond the three year period.

"That was one of the requirements in applying for the grant. We had to come up with a five year plan that would help sustain the sport after the three year commitment. So those are things that we took into consideration. Doctor Hardee really took that into consideration" said Selina Kohn

Keisha Lucette has been tabbed the first men's coach and recruitment will start as soon as possible. Lucette is currently an assistant with the women's squad and one of the most successful athletes in Paine College history.

