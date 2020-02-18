Pacers Take Sixth At Newberry Invitational

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, not all teams were able to complete the final round of play at the Newberry Invitational Tuesday afternoon.

Due to not everyone being able to wrap up the tournament, scores revert back to the final round completed by each team.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team took sixth at the event, finishing with a two-round score of 594. The Pacers shot 292-302 over the 36 holes.

Dan Sheehan led the way with a 10th-place finish after shooting two-over par, 146. Leo Johansson finished 15th, posting scores of 70-77 (147). George Eubank placed 24th after shooting five-over par, 149 (75-74).

Lynn won the tournament while Georgia Southwestern and Columbus State were second and third, respectively. Clayton State and Arkansas Tech tied for fourth - one stroke ahead of USC Aiken.

The Pacers return to action Feb. 24-25 at the Wexford Plantation Invitational, which is hosted by Francis Marion.

