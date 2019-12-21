Pacers Race Past Hurricanes

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team notched an 83-68 victory over Georgia Southwestern Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 7-5 on the year and 3-0 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's double-double effort of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Shaquan Jules totaled 14 points and eight rebounds while Gus Rowland tallied 14 points and six assists.

Dhieu Deing chipped in nine points and seven rebounds to go along with four steals.

USC Aiken took an 11-4 lead with 14:27 to go in the first half when Jules hit a short jumper in the paint. The Hurricanes pulled within one at 17-16, but Kyle Tackeberry converted a three-point shot from the wing. Leading 22-18, Brock tipped in a rebound off a Tackeberry miss. He was fouled on the play and converted the free throw for a 25-18 lead.

The Pacers pushed the advantage to 10 on a pair of occasions, with the last one coming when Donaven Hairston buried two free throws to push the score to 32-22. Vanderslice's squad led 32-26 before Brock scored the final five points of the half for a 37-26 lead going into the break.

USC Aiken saw its lead shrink to eight with 15:16 to play, but Rowland buried a jumper, pushing the margin back to 10. On the ensuing possession, Rowland drained a shot from distance to extend the lead to 13.

With just under 10 minutes to go, Rowland found Jules slicing through the paint for a lay-up, which made it 63-45. Georgia Southwestern would cut the deficit to 10 with 4:21 to play, but USC Aiken continued to hit foul shots down the stretch on the way to the 15-point win.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 27-of-61 from the floor (44.3 percent) and was nearly perfect at the line, hitting 24-of-26. The squad out rebounded the visitors 44-27 and held a 21-2 edge in second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action on Dec. 31 when they play at Southern Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Live stats will be available at PacerSports.com.