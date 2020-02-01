Pacers Notch Opening-Day Victory

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team recorded a 7-5 victory over Lincoln Memorial to start the 2020 campaign.

The Pacers are now 1-0 on the year while the Railsplitters are 0-1.

Jackson Hannon, Scott Huntley and Blake Jenkins had two RBI apiece. Eric McGirt led the team with a pair of hits, including a double.

On the mound, Lindsey Robinson Jr., picked up the victory. He worked five frames and gave up only one hit while striking out five. Austin Hohm had four strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work while Jacob Boyd recorded two strikeouts. Blake Seigler picked up the save, working one inning.

Head coach Kenny Thomas' team struck with a pair of runs in the second. Leo Horacio posted a two-out single and swiped second. Alex Mills pushed him to third on an infield single. Huntley's two-RBI single plated Horacio and Mills.

The Pacers broke open the game in the fifth. Sean McQuillan singled in Mills. Hannon plated two with a base knock to left field, scoring Trey Polewski and McQuillan. Three batters later, Jenkins ripped a double to left, scoring Hannon and McGirt.

LMU battled back plating four runs in the fifth before making it a two-run game in the ninth. After a bases loaded infield single made it 7-5, Seigler forced a fly ball to left field for the second out. He got the final out on a fielder's choice, securing the victory.

The Pacers return to action with a doubleheader tomorrow at 12 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

