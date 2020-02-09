Pacers Complete Sweep Of Rams

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team completed the sweep of Shepherd with an 8-5 win Sunday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 6-0 on the year.

Head coach Kenny Thomas' team was led by Luke Leisenring's two-homer, four-RBI game. Jackson Hannon, Leo Horacio and Sean McQuillan also picked up two hits apiece. Leisenring and McQuillan each crossed home on two occasions.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Leisenring knotted the contest with a round-tripper off an 0-1 pitch.

The Rams took a 3-1 lead in the third, but the Pacers tied the game in the bottom of the stanza. Trey Polewski doubled down the left field line and came home on a double by McQuillan. Hannon's base knock tied the game at 3-3.

USC Aiken broke open the game on Leisenring's three-run blast in the fifth inning. Hannon was hit by a pitch and Eric McGirt got on with a single to right field. Leisenring launched the first pitch he saw over the wall for the 6-3 lead. McQuillan's sacrifice fly that scored Jeff Cyr in the sixth pushed the score to 7-3.

With the bases loaded in the eighth, Scott Huntley reached on a two-out error, allowing McQuillan to score for the final tally. Shepherd attempted to fight back in the top of the ninth by plating two more runs, but ultimately we're kept at bay for the 8-5 finish.

Daniel Lee started the game and went 2.2 frames before Daniel Wiggins came in to throw 2.1 innings of relief. Jacob Rye worked 1.1 innings before Austin Sandifer came in for two-thirds of a stanza. Austin Hohm then threw an inning before Jacob Boyd and Adam Hane combined to finish out the ninth.

Lee, Rye, Sandifer and Hane had two strikeouts apiece while Wiggins and Boyd each had one.

The Pacers return to action Friday when they host North Georgia at 4 p.m.