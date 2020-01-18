Pacers Cage Mountain Lions

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team notched an 80-62 victory at Young Harris Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 10-6 on the year and 5-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Canady poured in 19 points while Alexis Mack tallied 18 points in the victory.

Melyk Taouil totaled nine points to go along with five assists.

After trailing 22-16 entering the second quarter, Miller's squad took a 33-31 lead when Kanna Suzuki found Canady for a three-point shot with 2:50 to go in the half. Tied at 33-33, Mack found Canady for another shot from downtown. Leading 36-35, Mack's bucket with 56 seconds to go in the half gave the visitors a three-point margin at the break.

Up 43-42 with just under six minutes to go in the third stanza, Canady found Farrar for a lay-up. Mack dished out an assist to Taouil on the ensuing play for a five-point lead. USC Aiken held a one-point edge at 47-46, but Rikoya Anderson hit a charity toss. Suzuki found Mack for a three-point shot prior to Taouil nailing a three-ball for an eight-point margin at 54-46.

The Pacers pushed the lead to 12 on a Canady three-point shot with 9:08 to play in the game. Canady extended the advantage to 16 with 4:46 to go when Madison Williams found her for another shot from distance.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 29-of-52 from the floor (55.8 percent). The team buried 10-of-16 behind the three-point line (62.5 percent). Miller's team held a 36-25 advantage on the glass. USC Aiken dished out 22 assists for the contest.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

