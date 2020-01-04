Pacers Cage Bobcats In PBC Clash

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team turned in a dominating defensive performance in the first half and posted a 70-57 victory at Georgia College Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 7-5 on the year and 2-2 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's near double-double effort of 24 points and nine rebounds. She connected on 11-of-16 from the field in the win. Kanna Suzuki and Melyk Taouil each had 12 points in the game. Taouil tallied a double-double with 11 rebounds. She also dished out a game-high six assists.

Rikoya Anderson tallied eight points and six boards while Alex Canady and Alexis Mack had five points each. Madison Williams contributed four points.

After the Bobcats scored the first basket of the game, Miller's team rattled off the next 10 points. Williams found Taouil for a jumper before Canady converted a jump shot. Mack and Farrar each made baskets before Farrar completed the run with a put-back lay-up and a 10-2 edge with 6:33 to go in the first quarter.

Up 10-4, Anderson found Farrar for an eight-point margin. Anderson's offensive rebound and bucket increased the lead to 10 at 14-4. The Pacers closed the first quarter with an 18-6 advantage. USC Aiken did not let the home team closer than 13 points in the second frame en route to a 27-13 halftime lead.

Georgia College pulled within eight at 44-36, but Suzuki took back-to-back passes from Taouil for back-to-back three-point shots, giving the team a 50-36 advantage. The Pacers were up by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, 53-38.

The Bobcats got within 11 twice in the final 10 minutes of action, with the last time coming at 59-48 with 5:23 to go. However, Taouil and Farrar hit consecutive shots for a 15-point lead. Suzuki's shot from distance made it an 18-point game with 3:06 to play.

USC Aiken held the home team to a mere six points in the first quarter and seven in the second stanza. The six points tied for the sixth-fewest allowed in a quarter in school history. The six-point quarter marked the second fewest given up by the Pacers in the first quarter in school history while the seven points allowed in the second frame tied for the fourth fewest allowed in the second quarter in school history.

The 26 points by the Pacers in the third frame marked the eighth-most points scored in a quarter since the inception of quarters. It was also the fourth-most points scored in the third quarter in school history.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 30-of-64 from the floor (46.9 percent). The squad forced 13 turnovers, leading to 15 points. The team dished out 18 assists on 30 field goals. The squad also registered eight steals and dominated the paint, outscoring the home team 38-16.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Francis Marion at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

