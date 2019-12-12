Pac-12 commissioner says missing playoff 'harmful' to league

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Undated--Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott says an expanded College Football Playoff would alleviate the pressure it puts on conferences that get left out.

He also says there is no urgency to change the four-team format. There are discussions what the playoff might look like in the future. But Scott says he wants to manage expectations about when expansion might actually happen. The Pac-12 has not made the playoff in the past three seasons. He says being left out is “harmful” to the conference.