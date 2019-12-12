PGA golfer arrested in Florida prostitution sting

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

BARTOW, Fla.--A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting. Tommy “Two Gloves" Gainey was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa's Naughty List," which lasted six days. County Sheriff Grady Judd says the South Carolina native was in Florida for a charity golf event. Gainey joined the PGA tour in 2008. He's known for wearing two gloves, hence the nickname. It's unclear whether Gainey has an attorney.