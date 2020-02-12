PGA Tour to postpone start of China tour due to coronavirus

The coronavirus has forced the PGA Tour Series-China to postpone two qualifying tournaments and delay the start of its season. The season was supposed to start March 26 with four straight events across China. Now the qualifying tournaments will be moved to late April or early May, and the start of the season will not be until late May or early June.

One qualifier already had been moved from China to Indonesia. The tour says players can enter the qualifiers or get a refund for their application fees. The tour still plans a 10-tournament schedule.