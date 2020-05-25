PGA, NFL stars attract nearly 6 million viewers in TV match

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in a charity golf match turned out to be must-see TV.

Turner Sports says the Sunday telecast from Medalist Golf Club attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across its four networks. Turner says that made it the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

The previous record was 4.9 million on ESPN for the 2010 Masters when Woods returned from the scandal in his personal life. It was the second straight Sunday of live golf exhibitions on TV. A week ago, NBC says the COVID-19 charity match at Seminole had 2.35 million viewers.