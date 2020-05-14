PGA Championship returns to Charlotte's Quail Hollow in 2025

Thursday, May 14, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2025.

The exact dates were not released. Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship in 2017 when a 24-year-old Justin Thomas defeated Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed by two shots to claim the first major championship victory of his career. Quail Hollow will become the first course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.

 