PGA Championship planning for Harding Park with options

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Undated--The PGA Championship is contemplating all options for Harding Park in San Francisco in August. Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the PGA of America, says playing it without fans is a possibility.

Waugh says Plan A is to have fans at Harding Park, while Plan B is to play the PGA without fans. As for Plan C? He says that would be an audible if the major can be played safely somewhere else. The PGA is still four months away. Waugh says the PGA of America is feeling good about San Francisco's willingness to stage the event.