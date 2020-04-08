Owen Griffith looks to stay ready when baseball resumes

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2020

Aiken, SC00When baseball does resume, we really don't know how they'll go about playing the season. For minor leaguers, there's even more questions for them to have answered.

South Aiken product Owen Griffith has been doing what ever he can to remain in shape.

"Yeah, they gave us a basic thing to keep us doing what we were doing in spring training, but modify it a little bit so it's not as strenuous" said Owen Griffith

Coming out of Clemson, Griffith was drafted by the Twins and spent the second half of last season in low Class A. Playing at the high collegiate level helped him.

"Coming from the ACC, I definitively think it helped, because you know, it's one of the top conferences in college baseball. It's just a different type of players I'd say. I wouldn't say it's neccessarley so much harder, it's just a different type of pitching." added Griffith

The biggest thing Griffith learned, he's had learn to push himself.

"That you have to do stuff on your own. Nobody is going to tell you to do anything. The coaches are pretty, be ready, if you're not, you're going to get in trouble. So you have to be self disciplined"

He actually went to a mini-camp before spring training started and says it went well. Made it easier for knowing the coaches before camp had even opened.

