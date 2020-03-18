Ottawa player is 1st in NHL to test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The NHL has its first player who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Ottawa Senators say an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was experiencing mild symptoms and was in isolation.

Ottawa's final three games of the suspended season were all in California. The team is in the process of notifying anyone who had close contact with the player. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press the current medical advice is that people not be tested unless they have symptoms.