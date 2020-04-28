Orioles 1B Mancini expects to miss season to treat cancer

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major leaguers return this summer. Mancini had a malignant tumor removed shortly before turning 28 on March 18.

Writing a first-person article for The Players Tribune, the 28-year-old says has been undergoing chemotherapy since April 13. He says the treatment will take six months and expects to make a full recovery. Mancini hit .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs for last-place Baltimore in 2019.