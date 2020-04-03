Oregon's Ionescu wins women's Naismith Player of the Year

Friday, April 3, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu has been awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player. Ionescu had previously been named The Associated Press player of the year after shattering the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and becoming the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points with eight triple-doubles this season. The senior helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles. She was named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.