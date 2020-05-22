One more honor for Evans wrestler Drew Eller

Friday, May 22, 2020

Evans, Ga--Evans wrestler Drew Eller will go down as one of, if not, the top guy to ever hit the mats in the state of Georgia. His record, unmatched as he finished his high school career undefeated and with four state titles in four weight classes.

Friday, celebrating and more accolades as Eller received his state title ring, and yes, that's a big 4 on it for four time state champ. Not only that, he's been named the Dave Schultz wrestler of the year winner for the state of Georgia. He'll be honored at a later date at the wrestling hall of fame in Oklahoma. That one hit Eller pretty good.

"It was why I was in Colorado this past week, visiting my brother. My dad texted me and he said you got picked for the Dave Schultz award, and at first I was like, what is that? Then I looked at last years and I was, oh, okay, it's a big deal" said Drew Eller

The next chapter of his wrestling career won't take him far as he's joining the Lander wrestling program.