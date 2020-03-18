One last run for the Thomson-McDuffie County adult rec league

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Thomson, Ga--Believe it or not, there was basketball Tuesday night in Thomson as their rec department league went on, all be it, for the final time this year.

The squeaks of the sneakers, the bounce of the ball. Sounds sports fans take for granted but now are yerrning for. In a time when people want normalcy, the adult rec league in Thomson-McdDffie County has provided that

"Extra precautions, too, we wipe down everything in the gym, we're doing what we have to do on our part" said Trevor Welcher, Thomson-McDuffie Rec Director

"I'm getting old, so I don't have much time left in me" said Kyle Murray

People are trying to keep in a routine and do everyday things. Sports included, but it's getting tough. .

"The league has been running roughly a month, month and a half now and it's really brought some excitement to the community" added Welcher

Safety is still the number one concern and after the county met last night, and with the number of fans they were getting, the ticking clock struck midnight as the league has been put on hold.

