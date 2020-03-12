On ice: NHL suspends season amid coronavirus pandemic

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is pausing its season with the hope of resuming it later and awarding the Stanley Cup. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player's positive COVID-19 test.

The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.