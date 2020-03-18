Olympic leaders back IOC's Tokyo stance after rare criticism

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

GENEVA (AP) — Regional Olympic officials are rallying around the IOC and have backed its stance on opening the Tokyo Games as scheduled. Their support comes one day after direct criticism from athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders of continental Olympic groups praised the IOC after a conference call to update them on virus issues. The European Olympic group says “it is important that we have one policy ... and we follow that policy in unison.” An IOC member broke ranks on Tuesday. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser said it was “insensitive and irresponsible” of the IOC to insist on planning only for a July 24-Aug. 9 games.