Olympic basketball qualifying for Tokyo Games rescheduled

Undated--The final four men’s basketball spots in the 12-nation field for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided next summer, the sport’s global organizing body said Thursday.

It remains unclear if those spots will be earned while an NBA season is happening or if NBA players will be able to take part. FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021. They would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The tournaments will be played in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.