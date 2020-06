UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post. The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest.

Ogbongbemiga was a second team All-Big 12 selection last season. He finished with 100 tackles and five sacks.