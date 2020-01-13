Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard to return

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Stillwater, OK--All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season. Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He was eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was the AP's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards for national player of the year.

He ran for 296 yards against Kansas State, 256 against Tulsa, 223 against TCU and 221 against Oregon State. Receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would return for his senior season. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018,