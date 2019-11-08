Ohio State star to sit out over NCAA concerns

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA "issue."

The school announced the news along with the team's status report and depth chart for the coming game. A statement says Young is being held out because of a "possible NCAA issue from last year" the athletic department is "looking into."

The school did not elaborate. The junior leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race.

