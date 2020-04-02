Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson leaving to enter NBA draft

Thursday, April 2, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson says he will enter the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward announced in a tweet that he would forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. But he can still withdraw from the draft pool until June 3. Wesson has been projected as a second-round pick.

Playing alongside older brother Andre, Wesson was a force for the Buckeyes and their most valuable player in a tumultuous season. He averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in leading Ohio State to a 21-10 record and 11-9 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes won nine of their last 12 games.