Ohio St. star RB J.K. Dobbins leaving to enter NFL draft

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Columbus, Oh--Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Dobbins' decision was expected after a season in which he became the first Buckeyes running back to rush for over 2,000 yards.

He announced his decision on Twitter, saying that “coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream.” Dobbins finished the season with 2,046 yards and was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons. He ran for 174 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's 29-23 College Football Playoff loss to Clemson on Saturday.