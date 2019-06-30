Offense shines again for series victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (43-36, 7-4) scored nine runs on Sunday early-evening on their way to taking three-of-four games from the Lexington Legends (40-40, 3-8). The Jackets improve to 7-4 in the 2nd half of the season and go to 11-2 against Lexington in 2019.

Lexington scored the first run of the game in the 2nd inning on a Jackson Lueck single to make it 1-0. That was all the Legends could score off Jackets starter Gregory Santos. He finishes after six innings, allowing just one run.

The GreenJackets offense was quiet against Lexington starter Evan Steele. The southpaw went five innings, allowing just one run, on an error on a pickoff move to 3rd base in the 3rd inning scoring Jose Layer from 3rd base to tie the game at one.

Both offenses went silent, but in the 6th inning, the GreenJackets went back to work. It was doubles from Ismael Munguia, Jacob Gonzalez and Zander Clarke to help push the Jackets lead to 4-1. In the 8th inning, the bats continued to produce runs. An RBI single for Munguia, followed by a Shane Matheny two-RBI single later in the frame gave the Jackets a 7-1 advantage.

In the 8th inning, solo home runs from Andres Angulo and Anyesber Sivira gave the Jackets a comfortable 9-1 lead. It was Angulo’s 2nd home run and Sivira’s 1st.

Sandro Cabrera wrapped up the game with three innings of shutout baseball from the bullpen, and the Jackets rolled to a 9-1 win.

Player of the Game: Anyesber Sivira, 3-4, 2 R, RBI, HR

Sivira’s big day at the plate helped the GreenJackets earn a series victory over the Legends. It was Sivira’s first home run since August of 2018 in the Arizona League.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM @ Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees), Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (CSC) RHP Luis Gil (2-2, 1.45 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Blake Rivera (4-5, 3.78 ERA)

Blake Rivera takes the mound for the GreenJackets in the series opener with the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday night. Rivera has been a force on the mound and in the month of June he had an ERA of 3.51, his lowest ERA in a month this season. Rivera has 80 strikeouts to 37 walks this year as he has had swing-an-miss stuff all season long. He was drafted in the 32nd ronund back in 2017 by the Giants but decided to return to Wallace State Community College. The Giants selected Rivera the following year in the 4th round and he decided to sign.

Luis Gil gets the baseball for Charleston in the series opener. Gil is ranked as the #13 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization and has faced the GreenJackets back on April 19th. In that outing, he went five-innings and he did not allow a run, and surrendered just one hit. Gil was signed by the New York Yankees out of Azua, Dominican Republic in 2015. He is only 21-years old.