Odorizzi expected to start as Minnesota hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (66-47, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-42, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.37 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Atlanta will meet at Target Field on Monday.

The Twins are 34-21 on their home turf. Minnesota ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .270 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .299.

The Braves are 34-22 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .262 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .301.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 132 hits and has 55 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 14-for-29 with three doubles, eight home runs and 19 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Freeman leads the Braves with 86 RBIs and is batting .301. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Braves: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (triceps), Sam Dyson: 10-day IL (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

