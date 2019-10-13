October 12th volleyball regional results

2A Results:

1. Harlem High School

2. A.R. Johnson High School

3. Davidson Fine Arts High School

4. Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

All four teams will be advancing into the State playoffs

6A Results:

Lakeside wins their second consecutive region. The Panthers defeated Evans in their first match followed by Greenbrier in their second.

Greenbrier defeated Evans in the final game of the loser's bracket to advance to the final. The Panthers won in straight sets to claim the region title.

"I'm just super proud of the girls. They work so hard, they gut it out," said Lakeside coach Moe McCormack

"I was just seeing where their holes were and that we were up and everyone on our team was pumping us up and we just wanted to win this so bad. Winning this morning definitely led to a good path for tonight," added Lakeside middle Lily Brown.

Lakeside will have home court advantage as the Panthers make a push for a state title.