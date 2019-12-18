OF Avisaíl García agrees to $20M deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Milwaukee, WI--Free agent outfielder Avisaíl García has finalized a $20 million, two-year deal contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal includes a 2022 club option and could be worth $30 million over three years.

Ryan Braun, usually in left, could see more time at first base. The 2011 NL MVP played 18 games at first in 2018 but none this year. García batted .282 with a career-high 20 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Garcia has a career average of .273 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs since his debut in 2012.