OBJ a "model guy" during Browns' virtual offseason program

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham is staying as close as he can to the Browns this offseason.

The star receiver has been a “model guy,” according to Alex Van Pelt, Cleveland's new offensive coordinator. Beckham skipped the majority of Cleveland's offseason program last year after arriving in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham struggled with a core muscle injury throughout the season and didn't click as the Browns hoped with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Van Pelt said Beckham has attended Zoom meetings and been “all in” with the offense being installed by new coach Kevin Stefanski.