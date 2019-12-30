Notre Dame QB will return in 2020

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

South Bend, In--Quarterback Ian Book has announced on his social media accounts that he plans to return to Notre Dame for the 2020 season.

Book passed for 247 yards and a touchdown in a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State. He has a redshirt season remaining after sitting out his 2016 freshman year. Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is yet to announce whether he'll be back next season. Jones was Notre Dame’s leading rusher this season. Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to declare for the draft, with a 72-hour period to reconsider that starts Jan. 20.